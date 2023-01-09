Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have identified the 40-year-old man killed after a shooting on Jan. 5.

Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tyrone Whitelow, 40, was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to police. A 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

