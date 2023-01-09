Prepare the pups for pucks and paws

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Who let all these dogs out? Pet owners at the Quad City Storm game.

The QC Storm and Nestle Purina partnered up again to host ‘Pucks and Paws’ event this Sunday.

“Our normal Sunday crowd averages around 1500 people. Today we’re averaging, well not averaging we going to have about 2250 people here maybe a little lower than that, with that we’ll have probably 100 to 200 dogs here,” Brian Rothenberger, the QC Storm president, said.

The idea began at a conference meeting with the Storm, with many administrative officials owning dogs, this created a spark for Rothenberger to plan the first Pucks and Paws event. The promotion had been active for a couple of years, but was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. For the Storm and Purina, it’s the first Pucks and Paws event since 2019.

“It’s important that people understand we’re not just a pet food plant,” Dan McLean, a Purina worker, said. “We like to reach out and get involved with our community through events like this.”

This game will be the last home game for the Storm until January 13. For the list of all QC Storm hockey games hosted at the Vibrant Arena head to their website.

