Progress is coming for the city of Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Building upon the progress already in motion for the City of Rock Island, and in 2023 the city will only get better.

City leaders gathered at the Quad City Botanical Center to hold a state of the city address. Mayor Mike Thoms, along with other local officials used the meeting today to expand upon work that began in 2022.

“Rock Island’s progress continues in 2023, with 5 or 6 good major projects currently underhand, and more to come. The new 25 million dollar federal courthouse if people haven’t seen that down there it’s rising quite tall out of the ground moving along hopefully opening by the end of this coming year,” Thoms said.

Two of these projects currently being worked on are a new $25 million federal courthouse, and a $9 million update to the the YWCA. Both of these will benefit the community through economics and improve quality of life for the citizens of Rock Island.

“Here’s a great aspect of this -- right now they have a capacity of 130 youth that they can serve, this will take them to 350 youth that they can serve,” Thoms said.

Thoms also discussed improvements to Rock Island first responders, and improving software to expedite communications between citizens and local businesses.

