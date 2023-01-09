Slightly Milder Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The start of the work week will offer up some warmer than normal temperatures for the QCA. Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the region, with highs generally ranging from the upper 30′s to the middle 40′s. Clouds will move in and out of the over the next few days, with similar readings in the 30′s to low 40′s. Our next best chance for precipitation could occur late Wednesday night into Thursday with a chance for light rain or a wintry mix—its track is still to be determined. Expect cooler air and quiet weather to follow, with highs in the 30′s through the end of the week and beyond.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a bit milder High: 45°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold overnight. Low: 27°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 39°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

