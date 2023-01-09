Troopers: Davenport man arrested after chase, crash injuring 3

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Davenport man was arrested after a chase that ended in a crash that injured three Saturday morning, according to troopers.

Joseph A. Sutton, 41, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; serious injury by a vehicle, a Class D felony; and first offense operating while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

An Iowa State trooper attempted to stop a dark-colored Chevy SUV going west on I-74 at the Middle Road exit around 12:12 a.m. Saturday without registration plates or a temporary tag in the rear window.

The SUV exited, did not stop for the trooper, then was speeding 25 mph over the limit, improperly used lanes, failed to obey traffic control devices, made unsafe turns, and failed to give a continuous turn signal.

The SUV stopped after it failed to make a turn and hit multiple trees at speeds over 60 mph.

The trooper went over to the SUV and saw multiple people with injuries and the driver climbing into the back seat attempting to get out of the rear passenger’s window and run. He was arrested, identified as Sutton and found to have no valid driver’s license.

The three passengers were taken to an area hospital, one with a significant injury to her face.

Sutton was taken to an area hospital by a Medic for an injury to his back. After he was cleared from the ER, he was taken to Scott County Jail.

According to the affidavit, Sutton is currently on federal probation.

Sutton’s bond is set at $8,000, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7 at the Scott County Courthouse.

