Arrests made in Bettendorf attempted murder shooting at 3400 block of Towne Point Drive

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf in a shooting at the 3400 Block of Towne Pointe was arrested on Friday, in Fulton County, Illinois, according to police. Morgan, 32 has been at Fulton County Jail since Friday night, awaiting extradition to Scott County Jail, with the expectation that he will arrive Monday evening. Police now say they have a second suspect in custody, Andre A. Little, 27.

According to court documents, Little was booked at 6:06 p.m. in Scott County Jail and was charged with attempted murder, assault while participating in a felony, burglary, going armed with intent, and willful injury.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4017 or contact Q.C. Crime-Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

