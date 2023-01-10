Augustana College Commencement Speaker

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Augustana alumni and CNN Hero of the Year Nelly Cheboi ‘16 will share her leadership journey in a small lecture at Augustana College. Cheboi will also deliver Augustana’s 163rd Commencement Convocation on May 27.

Members of the public are invited to attend the lecture at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Murabito Family Commons on the first floor of the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D. Center, 3501 7th Avenue, Rock Island, said Nicole Lauer Augustana’s Public Relations and Marketing Specialist.

Cheboi was named CNN Hero of the Year at a New York ceremony on Dec. 11. Cheboi received the honor on stage with her mother, Christine, while at the CNN Heroes Gala.

Cheboi received $100,000 to expand her work with TechLit Africa, the nonprofit which she co-founded that redistributes recycled computers in schools in rural Kenya. Cheboi was also named an Elevate Prize Foundation winner, which comes with a $300,000 grant and additional support worth $200,000 for her nonprofit.

Native of Mogotio, Kenya, Cheboi attended Augustana on a full scholarship and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and computer science. During her junior year in 2015, Cheboi took the money she earned from working multiple campus jobs and built a school, Zawadi, in Kenya. Zawadi is now four stories and has 300 students on the first floor. Zawadi is also the headquarters for TechLit Africa, with room for a literacy center and vocational classes for the community of Mogotio.

In addition to TechLit Africa, Cheboi is a software engineer at Fuzzy, a California based company whose focus is on pet health care. Cheboi was honored as a social impact leader in Forbes magazine’s annual “30 Under 30″ list for 2022.

