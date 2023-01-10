Chef Keys and McGrudger Wellness Initiative Discuss Mental Health and Food

Chef Keys invited McGrudger Wellness Initiative to Discuss Mental Health and your relationship with food.
By K.C. Ross
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys invited McGrudger Wellness Initiative to the TV6 Kitchen. They discussed mental health and its relationship with food. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Tik Tok : https://www.tiktok.com/@iamchefkeys

Velveeta Mac and Cheese

  • 1 box of large elbow Macaroni
  • 8 oz of cream cheese
  • 8 oz of Velveeta (yellow)
  • 2 cups of Heavy cream
  • 4 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • I cup of shredded fresh mozzarella
  • 1 cup of pre- shredded sharp cheddar
  • 1 cup of shredded gouda
  • 4 tablespoon salt
  • 4 cups of water
  • 2 teaspoons of black pepper
  • No stick spray
  1. Preheat oven to 375F
  2. Bring water to a boil and add salt. Cook elbow noodles as per the instructions on the box.
  3. Drain, and DO NOT RINSE. Add butter and black pepper then set aside.
  4. Cube Velveeta, add to a pot with heavy cream medium heat.
  5. Stir cheese mixture , but be careful to not allow the bottom to scorch.
  6. Add block of cream cheese and still until completely combined
  7. Once melted add to the warm noodles and stir until completely covered.
  8. Spray the bottom of an oven safe pan with non-stick spray.
  9. Put the cheesy noodles, and then a layer of grated cheese. Add another layer of noodles and then grated cheese.
  10. Cover with foil and bake for 20 min. Uncover and bake for 10 min or until bubbly and browned on top.
  11. Allow to cool for 5 minuted before serving it will be really hot.

