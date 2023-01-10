Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve to close Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work crews.
According to a media release from Credit Island officials, crews will be working on tree removal and preparation for a new playground.
Officials say the park will reopen after 1 p.m.
To learn more about Credit Island, visit https://www.davenportiowa.com/government/departments/parks_recreation/locations/credit_island_park_.
