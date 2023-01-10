Davenport Schools approve new elementary boundaries

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School board almost unanimously approved new elementary school boundaries for the 2023-24 school year.

In a 6-1 vote on Monday, the board approved boundaries that will assign new schools to those students impacted by the closures of Buchannan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools at the end of this year.

It will also impact other students, as the new borders may have ”bumped” them into a new school boundary.

Concerned parents spoke during public comment, one said she was concerned about how this will impact lower-income neighborhoods.

“Many of our families lack reliable transportation to get their kids to school when bussing is not provided, Fillmore is not walkable for our neighborhood,” said the parent.

According to board documents and discussion, families will be able to apply to stay at their current school, however, it is not a guarantee that they will stay there.

During the meeting Superintendent TJ Schneckloth also explained how transportation may be impacted.

“The Davenport School District busses at 1.5 mile, where the state requires anytime over two,” Schneckloth said. “We’re actually underneath the state law.”

According to Schneckloth in the coming weeks, impacted families should receive a letter letting them know about their new school placements.

With the approval of the new boundaries, the school board can get the ball rolling on establishing preschools at the elementary schools, which is part of their long-term facility plans

Last month, also as a part of DCSD’s long-term facility plans, the board voted to move sixth grade to the middle schools starting in the 2024-25 school year.

