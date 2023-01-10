Deputies: 2 dead, 2 injured after Jo Daviess County crash

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill (KWQC) - Two people died and two were injured after a three vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three vehicle crash about 11 p.m. Monday on Route 20 just west of William Drive in Galena, according to a media release.

A 2011 Chevy Cobalt was eastbound when crossed into the westbound lane and hit head on with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra, according to deputies. The Hyundai then hit a semi trailer that was eastbound.

Two Hyundai passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. Another Hyundai passenger and the only passenger of the Chevy were taken to an area hospital.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and 40s Tuesday afternoon
Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities
