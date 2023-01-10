Deputies: 2 dead, 2 injured after Jo Daviess County crash

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill (KWQC) - Two people died and two were injured after a three vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three vehicle crash about 11 p.m. Monday on Route 20 just west of William Drive in Galena, according to a media release.

A 2011 Chevy Cobalt was eastbound when crossed into the westbound lane and hit head on with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra, according to deputies. The Hyundai then hit a semi trailer that was eastbound.

Two Hyundai passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. Another Hyundai passenger and the only passenger of the Chevy were taken to an area hospital.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.