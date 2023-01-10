Dwyer & Michaels: “40th Annual Rod and Custom” car show

The car show will be coming to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline in January.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Dwyer & Michaels, hosts on 97X step out of the comfort zone of their radio studio to discuss details about this year’s “40th Annual Rod and Custom” car show coming to the Bend XPO in January.

The Rod and Custom show is returning to the Bend Jan. 13-15. and will feature custom cars of all makes and models, winning cars from this year’s Dwyer & Michaels Car Calendar, activities for kids, and more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North...
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
A rescue group is looking for a new home for a dog surrendered at an airport in North Carolina.
Rescue group trying to find new home for dog after owner surrenders her at airport
Schnucks has announced they will be closing its Bettendorf location on August 16. The...
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
UAW members turn down contract proposal, CNH strike continues
Arrests made in Bettendorf attempted murder shooting
2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

Latest News

The drought is worse in northwestern Iowa.
Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois
Logan Paul Voss, 25, of Goose Lake.
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
The new indoor theme park is set to open Fall of 2023.
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex