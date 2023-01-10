Dwyer & Michaels: “40th Annual Rod and Custom” car show

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Dwyer & Michaels, hosts on 97X step out of the comfort zone of their radio studio to discuss details about this year’s “40th Annual Rod and Custom” car show coming to the Bend XPO in January.

The Rod and Custom show is returning to the Bend Jan. 13-15. and will feature custom cars of all makes and models, winning cars from this year’s Dwyer & Michaels Car Calendar, activities for kids, and more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.