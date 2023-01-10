Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Has the recent snow affected drought conditions across eastern Iowa and western Illinois? Not necessarily.

The “atmospheric river” impacting portions of California is bringing the state flooding rains and heavy snow. The drought in California is in the “severe” to “extreme” category.

Locally in Iowa and Illinois, the worst of the drought conditions are in the northwestern part of Iowa.

In the Quad Cities area, southeastern Iowa and west central Illinois could use a bit of moisture.

The US Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North...
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
UAW members turn down contract proposal, CNH strike continues
A rescue group is looking for a new home for a dog surrendered at an airport in North Carolina.
Rescue group trying to find new home for dog after owner surrenders her at airport
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize
Arrests made in Bettendorf attempted murder shooting
2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

Latest News

QC Seasonal Snowfall
Quad Cities snowfall so far this season
Quad Cities snowfall so far this season
Ice Jam
Ice jams possible along the Rock River
Ice jams possible along the Rock River