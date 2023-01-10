Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Has the recent snow affected drought conditions across eastern Iowa and western Illinois? Not necessarily.

The “atmospheric river” impacting portions of California is bringing the state flooding rains and heavy snow. The drought in California is in the “severe” to “extreme” category.

Locally in Iowa and Illinois, the worst of the drought conditions are in the northwestern part of Iowa.

In the Quad Cities area, southeastern Iowa and west central Illinois could use a bit of moisture.

The US Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday.

