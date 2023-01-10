Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty.

Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

As part of his plea, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the most serious charge, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence when he is sentenced on April 5.

Voss also agreed to pay $150,000 to the heirs of Ashleigh Decker, 30, also of Goose Lake, court records show.

The incident happened on Feb. 15.

According to an arrest affidavit:

At 10:30 p.m., Bettendorf officers were dispatched to Sara Mini Mart, 931 State Street, for a report of a man, identified as Voss, that stopped a passerby and said he ran over his girlfriend.

Voss was found in the parking lot and said he was in a fight with Decker, and he ran her over.

He said he did not know where she was as he was not from the area.

Police noted he had blood on his clothes, boots and hands. They also noted he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and an odor of alcohol on his breath.

After officers asked multiple times, Voss could not say which direction he had come from and said he was going to prison. When asked again where his girlfriend was located, he said she was dead.

Officers located a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado K150 on 13th Street just north of Gilbert Street and Decker on the ground behind the front passenger wheel.

She was pronounced dead by EMS. No damage was observed on the body of the vehicle, and tire tracks on the scene indicated she had been run over by the tire.

Voss was interviewed at the Bettendorf Police Department. He admitted to drinking six beers and two tequila shots in two hours at a Bettendorf restaurant.

Witness statements and receipts from the restaurant corroborated that he was present and had ordered several alcoholic drinks.

He consented to a field sobriety test and while offices explained the walk and turn test, he stopped and said he was done and to take him to jail.

Voss refused to perform the walk and turn, one leg stand and refused to consent to a preliminary breath test.

He further told police she was trying to exit the passenger compartment when he hit the brakes and ran over top of her.

Voss was taken to Genesis East where a blood sample was taken, according to the affidavit.

