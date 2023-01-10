New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Jester FEC acquired the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf to add growing portfolio of family entertainment centers, according to a press release.

Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this Spring. The park will include go karts, bowling miniature golf, laser tag, large kid’s zone and more.

According to a press release, “Our goal has always been to find a way that we, as entrepreneurs, could also make a positive impact on our communities, turning what had been an eyesore or empty store into a place that brings joy to residents and visitors alike,” said Steve Hatton. “We love that challenge, and are eager to bring this excitement to families across the country.”

The new indoor theme park is set to open Fall of 2023.

