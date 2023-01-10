Quad Cities Hy-Vees honor Betty White’s birthday with pet supplies drive, Jan. 11-16

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Betty White was best known as a popular American actress, comedian, pioneer of early television, and an animal rights activist. When White died in Dec. 2021, fans decided one way to honor White’s legacy would be to donate to animal shelters on her birthday, Jan.17, because of White’s love and passion for animals off-screen.

Quad Cities Hy-Vees announced that from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, all Quad Cities locations, as well as the Hy-Vee in Clinton, Iowa will be collecting pet food and pet supplies for local animal welfare and humane societies,

On Jan. 17, those items will be delivered, Hy-Vee officials said. All pet food and supplies donated to Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores will go to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and Scott County Humane Society.

Additionally, all pet food and supplies donated to the Clinton Hy-Vee will go to the Clinton Humane Society, said Hy-Vee officials. A list of needed items is available at all Hy-Vee Customer Service counters.

WHAT: Pet Collection in Honor of Betty White

WHEN: Wed. Jan. 11 to Mon. Jan. 16.

WHERE: All Quad Cities Hy-Vee locations and the Hy-Vee in Clinton

For additional information, please email Debbie Geisler, Hy-Vee Quad Cities Marketing and Communications Manager at dgeisler@hy-vee.com.

