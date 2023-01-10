Senior Moments: Senior Employment with IowaWORKS

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. Kimler also shares information about virtual workshops available to seniors that help with securing employment.

IowaWORKS information:

Address: 1801 East Kimberly Road, Suite A

Phone: 563-445-3240

Email: DavenportIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.