Senior Moments: Senior Employment with IowaWORKS

Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. Kimler also shares information about virtual workshops available to seniors that help with securing employment.

IowaWORKS information:

Address: 1801 East Kimberly Road, Suite A

Phone: 563-445-3240

Email: DavenportIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov

