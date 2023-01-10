Sun, cloud mix Tuesday

Wintry mix still possible south by Thursday
After a sunny start, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine for your Tuesday. We'll see highs in the 30's & 40's.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Look for a sunny start to the day, followed by more clouds Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies return Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 40′s.

We’re currently tracking a system that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow to the southern parts of the region late Wednesday night into Thursday. Details are still being fine tuned on the strength and track of the system—we should have a better idea in the next 24 hours.

Temperatures will remain in the 30′s Friday and Saturday before warming into the 40′s Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: A sunny start, then partly cloudy and mild. High: 43°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold overnight. Patchy fog possible. Low: 30°. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High: 47°.

