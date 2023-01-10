A Sun/Cloud Mix Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Once again, we’ll start the day with patchy areas of fog, followed by partly cloudy skies. Readings should range from the 30′s to mid 40′s. High temperatures return to the 40′s Wednesday. We’re currently tracking a system that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow to the southern parts of the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Details are still being fine tuned on the strength and track of the system—we should have a better idea in the next 24 hours. Temperatures will remain in the 30′s Friday and Saturday before warming into the 40′s Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy and mild. High: 43°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold overnight. Low: 29°. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High: 45°.

