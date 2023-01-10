A Sun/Cloud Mix Tuesday

Wintry mix still possible south by Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Once again, we’ll start the day with patchy areas of fog, followed by partly cloudy skies. Readings should range from the 30′s to mid 40′s. High temperatures return to the 40′s Wednesday. We’re currently tracking a system that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow to the southern parts of the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Details are still being fine tuned on the strength and track of the system—we should have a better idea in the next 24 hours. Temperatures will remain in the 30′s Friday and Saturday before warming into the 40′s Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy and mild. High: 43°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold overnight. Low: 29°. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High: 45°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North...
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
UAW members turn down contract proposal, CNH strike continues
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 16 vehicles
Joseph A. Sutton, 41, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; second-degree criminal...
Troopers: Davenport man arrested after chase, crash injuring 3

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Milder temperatures Monday
First Alert Forecast Monday PM 1/9/23: Mix of sun and clouds Monday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cool temperatures for Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Foggy Start For Your Sunday