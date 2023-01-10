Sun, cloud mix Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a sunny start to the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon. Readings should range from the 30′s to mid 40′s.

Mostly cloudy skies return Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 40′s.

We’re currently tracking a system that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow to the southern parts of the region late Wednesday night into Thursday. Details are still being fine tuned on the strength and track of the system—we should have a better idea in the next 24 hours.

Temperatures will remain in the 30′s Friday and Saturday before warming into the 40′s Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: A sunny start, then partly cloudy and mild. High: 43°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold overnight. Low: 29°. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High: 45°.

