United Way’s free tax preparation program helping Quad Citizens

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - United Way’s free tax preparation program is helping Quad Citizens keep more of their hard-earned money.

According to a press release, United Way Quad Cities is now accepting appointments for its volunteer tax preparation services.

“Due to the rising costs of food, housing, medicine and other basic needs, many are facing uncertainty and are struggling,” said Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO. “This free tax prep program helps provide hundreds of individuals and families with the boost they need to help strengthen their financial stability and provide some much-needed support in a year marred with inflation” according to a press release.

The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities.

Individuals and families who, in the past year, earned up to $60,000 are encouraged to schedule an appointment or learn more by visiting www.unitedwayqc.org/VITA

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.