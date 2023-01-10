United Way’s free tax preparation program helping Quad Citizens

(KWQC/United Way of the Quad Cities)
(KWQC/United Way of the Quad Cities)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - United Way’s free tax preparation program is helping Quad Citizens keep more of their hard-earned money.

According to a press release, United Way Quad Cities is now accepting appointments for its volunteer tax preparation services.

“Due to the rising costs of food, housing, medicine and other basic needs, many are facing uncertainty and are struggling,” said Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO. “This free tax prep program helps provide hundreds of individuals and families with the boost they need to help strengthen their financial stability and provide some much-needed support in a year marred with inflation” according to a press release.

The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities.

Individuals and families who, in the past year, earned up to $60,000 are encouraged to schedule an appointment or learn more by visiting www.unitedwayqc.org/VITA

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North...
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
A rescue group is looking for a new home for a dog surrendered at an airport in North Carolina.
Rescue group trying to find new home for dog after owner surrenders her at airport
Schnucks has announced they will be closing its Bettendorf location on August 16. The...
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
UAW members turn down contract proposal, CNH strike continues
Arrests made in Bettendorf attempted murder shooting
2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

Latest News

The drought is worse in northwestern Iowa.
Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois
Logan Paul Voss, 25, of Goose Lake.
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
The new indoor theme park is set to open Fall of 2023.
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex