CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police in custody

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by police for failure to appear on drug charges in is custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Quayshan Moore, 29, was wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He was also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge.

