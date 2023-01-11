Davenport Police recruiting for officers - what does it take?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday amid shortages across the ranks.

All law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities have posted open positions, including all five police departments, and the sheriff’s offices in Scott and Rock Island counties.

The Davenport Police Department is looking for about ten more officers to join the agency. Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said a combination of factors make recruiting difficult including the pandemic, national events that put police in a negative spotlight, and the natural stresses of the job.

“Nationally you look at some of the events that occurred in the past several years, and law enforcement for that part may have lost a little bit of the credibility through the profession but to tell you how proud I am to be a Davenport Police officer and have that ability to serve your community and go out there and truly make a difference and an impact in a community is huge,” said Bladel.

The department said they have struggled with recruiting officers for a few years and have had up to almost twenty positions open at one time.

“At any given time we are upwards of about ten positions that are open,” Bladel said, “When we look at recruitment we do have a number of open positions within our agency and those do vary from time to time. We do have retirements that we continue to work through and officers who are seeking other employment sometimes as well as some injuries from time to time.”

All recruits undergo a written test, physical test, background test, polygraph, academy training, and field training.

“The hiring process is actually a long process. We go through the initial application process, to the background to the polygraphs, to the actual hiring process. The officers start off with a pre-academy for a week and then they go off to the Iowa law enforcement academy which is a 16-week training in Des Moines. Then after graduation from the academy, they come back for a 20-week field training program which kind of spoonfeeds them into the processes of law enforcement,” Bladel said.

Ultimately, it takes about a year of training until the officer can patrol on his own.

The department is looking for people who are enthusiastic, honest, caring, and professional.

“We can always teach people, we can always train people but bringing your own motivation and passion are some of the things that we don’t help bring. But we do look for people who are truly caring and want to make a big difference in their community,” Bladel said, “There’s no one type of individual but I think what sets it apart is passion and the understanding of the professionalism that you’re a part of.”

Trevor Krutzfeldt has been an officer with Davenport Police for about two years. He encourages those who are interested in applying to go for it.

“The community has given a lot to me and I just want to give back to it,” Krutzfeldt said, “I started later in life. I’m 31 now so if you’re going to do it I’d say don’t wait otherwise you’re going to regret the time you missed doing it.”

Raul Alvarado, another officer in the department, has also been with Davenport Police for about two years. He encourages those interested to ride along with an officer to get a feel for the job.

“People are calling because they need your help and sometimes they tell you that made their day or week which I really enjoy. I’ve seen what they have done and helped out people I know personally, having that impact goes a long way with people, and it’s something I wanted to do,” said Alvarado.

Visit Davenport Police Department’s website for information on the requirements to become an officer and to apply.

