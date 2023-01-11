Deputies identify 2 killed, 2 injured in Jo Daviess County crash

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Deputies have identified the two people killed and the two injured in a crash on Route 20 Monday.

Domingo Lopez Marcos, 36, and Ambrocio Santiago Maton, 23, were pronounced dead at the crash, according to deputies. Mallory E. Nausner, 18, and a 14-year-old boy were injured in the crash.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash about 11 p.m. Monday on Route 20 just west of William Drive in Galena, according to a media release.

According to deputies, a 2011 Chevy Cobalt, driven by Nausner, was eastbound when she attempted to pass a semi-truck, driven by Neil W Bruegger.

Nausner and Bruegger were going around a curve when Nausner hit head-on with a westbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra, driven by the 14-year-old boy, deputies said. Marcos and Maton were passengers in the Hyundai.

The Hyundai then hit the trailer of the semi-truck, deputies said. The Hyundai stopped in the road and the Chevy slid into the ditch, where Nausner got out of the car before it caught on fire.

Bruegger was not injured in the crash, deputies said.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.