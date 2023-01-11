Precautionary shelter-in-place for area northwest of Carus chemical plant in LaSalle

LaSALLE (25 News Now) - There is a precautionary shelter-in-place northwest of a chemical plant in LaSalle due to smoke after it erupted in fire.

A person assisting the media team says everyone is accounted for and there have been no injuries or deaths.

LaSalle Police say a green oxidizer has been released in the area. They advise the public to not touch it and to continue to shelter-in-place.

In order to deactivate the oxidizer. it, you will need a 1:1:1 mixture of 1 gallon of water, 1 gallon of peroxide, and 1 gallon of vinegar.

The city government is asking everyone to remain out of the area to allow first responders room to work.

ABC 7 Chicago reports there have been no evacuations yet.

According to local media, an “explosion” was reported near the Carus Chemical plant around 9 a.m. Wednesday, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

LaSalle Fire Chief Jerry Janick says a MABAS box was called in to bring in other agencies to assist.

The fire appears to be contained.

He also cannot confirm any explosions or “thunder rumble” that may have been felt or heard. Callers to 25 News said they experienced both.

According to the company’s website, Carus makes potassium permanganate used to treat drinking water, wastewater and other chemicals like phosphates, polymers, and catalysts.

Copyright 2023 WEEK. All rights reserved.