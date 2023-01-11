Farm show returning to QCCA Expo Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The “32nd Annual Quad Cities Farm Equipment Show” will return to the QCCA Expo Center in January.

The event is set to take place at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue, on Jan. 15-17 and will feature new farm equipment, products and services to help farmers improve their operation, stated a media release from the expo center.

Show times will be:

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, according to event organizers.

For additional information, visit https://www.qccaexpocenter.com/farmshow

