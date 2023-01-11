New indoor theme park set to make debut in Bettendorf this year

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Coming this fall, a new indoor theme park is expected to make it’s way to Bettendorf. In turn, it’ll bring new jobs, new attractions, and new life to Duck Creek Plaza.

“We’re going to bring about 100 jobs to the area,” marketing director for Jester FEC Tyler Hatton said. “Full and part time positions, salary positions. We’re going to need managers, team leaders, all sorts of technicians, you know, for our arcade, go karts, bowling, all the other attractions we have.”

This would be the sixth indoor theme park opened by Jester FEC, a family owned business based out of Kentucky.

“We started in 2013,” Hatton said. “We’re just kind of a normal family who, who had this idea, the indoor theme park. And it started off pretty small, we only had three or four attractions in an old tennis center. So we just worked on that developed it for a few years. And then when we had the chance, we expanded into a bigger facility.”

Hatton says the Quad Cities is one of the first cities they’re moving to outside of Kentucky.

The attraction is set to have go-karts, bowling, laser tag, 4D motion based rides, and more. The attraction is meant to provide something for all ages.

“We’re like a one stop shop. Fun for toddlers all the way up to grandparents and everything in between,” Hatton said.

Many people in the QCA are already excited for them to move in, with many commenting about it on Facebook saying things like, “This is amazing” and “Another great way to spend my paycheck.”

Others citing it’s not quite what they expected to move into the vacant buildings but they’re still excited to see how it turns out.

Jester FEC has one goal in mind as they come to the QCA.

“Be a part of the community be a place where you can come have fun, have a birthday, have a New Year’s Eve event, businesses of all type. Just be that place in the community. That’s that’s clean, safe and fun,” Hatton said.

