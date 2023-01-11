Old I-74 demolition update

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 Bridge is now officially a quarter of the way taken down. With massive gaps on the Moline side and nearly all the cement taken out, the project is well underway.

For those who used to drive on the old I-74 Bridge to and from work or school everyday, seeing the bridge torn down opens a big bag of emotions. One walker on the new I-74 path looked on to the old bridge and reminisced.

“It’s an icon,” the walker said. “To say I’m sad to see it go, no. Maybe we’ll miss it in the end. But right now it’s just kind of nice to see it going down. It’s pretty neat watching it. And like today we walked over the bridge. And that piece that is at an angle there wasn’t like that though. On our way back, here it is.”

A large chunk of the steel is down on the Moline side of the river and according to the Corridor Manager of the I-74 Bridge, George Ryan, crews say they’ve taken down about 25% of the old bridge with more progress to be made this year.

“So the project started on September of 2022,” Ryan said. “And right now we anticipate based on their progress that they’ll be done mid 2024.”

While the old bridge is being torn down, the new bridge is getting a lot of good use, especially from one of the construction workers who helped lay the concrete.

“It’s just nice. I think we did a lot of good work out there,” he said. “So it’s nice to be able to take pride in the walk and you get a lot of people asking you questions if you wear the hoodie or the hats that it’s it’s quite the process, that’s for sure.”

So far, contractors have removed nearly four tons of steel with roughly twelve more tons to go before demolition is complete.

Due to the construction, the riverfront bike trail in Bettendorf will be closed for roughly four weeks as contractors continue to remove pieces of the bridge.

