Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.(Starry)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace its previous offering, Sierra Mist.

Despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales.

Many saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

Pepsi said Starry is different. It’s fruitier and more aromatic that Sierra Mist.

The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks has announced they will be closing its Bettendorf location on August 16. The...
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
A rescue group is looking for a new home for a dog surrendered at an airport in North Carolina.
Rescue group trying to find new home for dog after owner surrenders her at airport
Logan Paul Voss, 25, of Goose Lake.
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

The fight is raging over the salt mine town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Russia, Ukraine fight for control of Soledar
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russian military sees shakeup
Officials are getting ready to haul away a dead orca that beached itself in Flagler County,...
GRAPHIC: RAW: Orca dies after beaching itself in Florida
Police lights road
Deputies identify 2 killed, 2 injured in Jo Daviess County crash