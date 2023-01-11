Quad Cities Chamber announces top priorities for 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber has announced the organization’s top priorities in 2023 to strengthen regional business and economic growth, to build a community where people want to live and work, and plans for talent attraction and development.

“The Quad Cities Chamber has ambitious goals for strengthening our regional business community and we are committed to advocating for local, state and federal public policies which enhance our economic competitiveness, increase investment, and benefit our members and the region,” stated a media release from chamber officials.

The chamber says it plans to target business and economic growth by:

Protecting economic development programs and incentives which stimulate growth and encourage investment in technology and innovation

Advocating for tax reform that allows for fiscal stability, growth and creates a level playing field for businesses on both sides of the river

Supporting polices that advance clean, affordable and reliable energy sources

The chamber says they will improve placemaking by:

Continuing to advocate for Illinois and Iowa to recognize placemaking as a priority for a workforce attraction and retention policy

Supporting permanent large-scale investing programs that lead to transformative community projects and drive tourism and industry

Leveraging the Mississippi River and develop a unique and cohesive riverfront that provides a holistic regional experience for residents and visitors

Supporting incentives that aid in the redevelopment of distressed areas

Maximizing and leveraging state and federal dollars to create a transportation system that enhances regional connectivity and elevates the social and economic health of the Quad Cities region

Creating livable and pedestrian friendly communities through policy that requires new and redevelopment projects to adhere to Complete Streets design standards

The chamber says they will attract and retain qualified people by:

Creating an environment that attracts and supports the workforce by crafting and implementing policies that help solve employee needs, like childcare and affordable housing

Supporting policies that increase collaboration between educators and employers in developing apprenticeships and other training programs

Identifying imbalances in public benefit programs and advocating on behalf of those individuals

Supporting second-chance employment policies to provide opportunities to grow the QCA’s workforce

Supporting efforts to maximize the protentional of higher education in the QCA

Supporting measures to expand bistate training and certification

For more information about the Quad Cities Chamber, visit https://quadcitieschamber.com/

