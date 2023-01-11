Car break-ins reported in Rock Island

Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend.

Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8.

Police say they received several reports of vehicles with broken windows and some vehicles appeared to have been entered and rummaged through, but nothing has been reported stolen.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Police received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend.
