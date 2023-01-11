Several flights delayed at QCIA after FAA computer issue

The FAA says flights can resume at 8 a.m. local time.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several flights were grounded at the Quad Cities International Airport early Wednesday morning after The FAA announced an overnight computer outage.

According to Ashleigh Davis, the Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the QCIA, the first flight of the morning was able to depart to Atlanta, before all other flights were grounded.

The FAA says all flights should be able to resume at 8 a.m. local time.

Davis says passengers should check directly with their airline to check their flight status.

Because the QCIA relies on many of its flights connecting to other airports, Davis said this outage could cause a snowball effect of other issues at the airport, including missed flight connections.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

