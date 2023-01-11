Teen, 14, charged after allegedly shooting girlfriend over breakup

The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her 14-year-old boyfriend she wanted to break up...
The victim, 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, told her 14-year-old boyfriend she wanted to break up with him, and that is when he shot her in the head, according to a criminal complaint.
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (WTMJ) - A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after court documents say he shot his 14-year-old girlfriend.

Police responded around 11:40 a.m. Sunday to a call that a girl had been shot at an intersection in Racine. The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee. She remains in the hospital.

Family members identified her as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones.

Speaking to police, Jones said she told her 14-year-old boyfriend she wanted to break up with him, and that is when he shot her in the head three times, according to a criminal complaint. One of the bullets entered her eye and lodged in her neck.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Jones and her family.

Jones’ boyfriend admitted to shooting her in what he called a “fit of rage,” the complaint says. He allegedly said he shot her because of a Snapchat post and the breakup.

The suspect was ordered Tuesday to remain in custody on $500,000 bail. His next court date is next week. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison.

