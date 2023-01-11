Wintry mix still possible south tonight into Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Your Wednesday forecast calls for a quiet and milder day, followed by unsettled weather developing later tonight. Expect partly sunny skies, with highs in the middle to upper 40′s.

Our next weather maker arrives tonight, mainly targeting our southern counties. It will initially bring rain, then mix with light snow overnight. That wintry mix continues into Thursday morning, but at this point, we’re not expecting much accumulation or impact during the morning commute. We’ll keep you up to date as to any changes.

Cold air behind that system will drop us back in the 30′s for the rest of the week. Look for a quiet weekend, then rain chances and 40′s by Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TODAY: Patchy AM fog, then partly sunny skies. High: 47°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain, possibly mixed with snow overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A rain/snow mix early, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 36°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.