Augustana teammates start their own clothing line

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana football teammates Aykeem Spivey and Caden Foulke have several shared interests.

“Skating, music, and art are some,” Spivey said.

Their mutual interest in art and clothing sparked an idea to start their own clothing brand, Dog Complex.

“Dogs are, I feel, without limits, as far as how far they go out on everything, and I feel like that really plays into what we do, and how we portray it in our clothes as well,” Spivey said.

The duo said there is no exact time it takes to come up with a new concept. Some may take a couple of days, while others take up to a month.

“We really focus on quality, and things that people can wear for long periods of time,” Foulke said. “We really appreciate that and try to put that into our work.”

Both Spivey and Foulke said running Dog Complex has been a wide-ranging learning experience.

“As far as designing and getting the actual clothes together, probably 10% of our work goes into that,” Foulke said. “The rest is just business logistics and stuff we had to figure out along the way.”

While balancing school, sports, and business is hard at times, Spivey and Foulke said it is all worth it.

“For us, it feels, like, very natural because we are always doing something, and so we are always driven to be doing something, especially if it is something that we love,” Spivey said.

“Playing sports is like a part-time job for real,” Foulke said. “During the season, [we spend] probably three or four hours a day for sports. As far as Dog Complex, we’ll probably put in 10-hour weeks at least. If you have the drive to do it, and you actually want to do something, you can do it. You might have to lose some sleep but you can make it work.”

Spivey and Foulke are not showing any signs of slowing down.

“We want to take this as far as we possibly can,” Spivey said. “Continue to believe and invest in your dreams and then they will eventually follow through.”

Spivey and Foulke said sales have fluctuated, but the support on campus has been great.

