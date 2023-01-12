Calamus, Iowa set to bring business incubator project to town

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST
CALAMUS, Iowa. (KWQC) - The business incubator space was first built in the early 1900s, it’s been vacant now for about 13 years.

“We received $100,000, from the state of Iowa”, Lance Goettsch, Mayor of Calamus, said. “To restore this historical building for as a catalyst grant to catalyze new businesses within our community”.

With a bit of a long road ahead Goettsch says this project will bring plenty of perks to the city of Calamus.

“This is going to bring some life to our downtown”, Goettsch, said. “We’re bringing a lot of amenities that you normally find in a large town, we’re bringing them back to our small town like this building, which is going to probably become, we have interest in, of it becoming a coffee shop and bakery.”

City employees say this process has been a rewarding challenge for everyone involved.

“We’ve struggled with paperwork and who to talk to and who to get information from and we’ve, lance has followed up with that”, Michael Lacey, Public Works Director, said. “He’s done a great job of doing a lot of the grant writing and researching and in bringing some of the money into the community to be spent in the community to attract people.”

With lots of work ahead for the economic growth here in Calamus, Goettsch identifies one factor as most important.

“We created a tax abatement program, which allows anyone that builds in our community 10 years, 100 percent, no property tax. So, we’re really trying to encourage some growth in our community”, Goettsch, said. “We have property owners that surround the community that are willing to potentially sell to a developer. And it’s really attractive with that 10 years no property tax.”

The city’s elementary school just finished a $3 million project to add a daycare facility. It just opened up this fall and it’s completely booked.

