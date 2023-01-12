Cloudy and cooler Thursday with the chance of sprinkles/flurries

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Patchy fog is possible this morning. Otherwise, it is going to be cloudy, cooler and a little breezy today after several mild days. The rain has stayed south of Highway 34 overnight, and will continue to stay south throughout the morning.

However, in the afternoon there may be a few flurries or sprinkles, especially near and east of the Mississippi River. Temperatures will stay in the 30s today, but feel like the 20s with a north wind 10-20 mph.

Temperatures tonight drop into the 20s with a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of flurries or a brief snow shower. Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with flurries possible in the morning.

Temperatures warm back to the 40s this weekend with widespread rain moving in Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. PM sprinkles/flurries. High: 37°. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, flurries or a brief snow shower. Low: 24°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. High: 34°.

