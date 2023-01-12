CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for parole violation

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(KWQC/ Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Drake Hull, 29, is wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent exposure charge.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hull is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

DRAKE HULL, Age 29, 5′9″ tall, 180 pounds, sandy hair, brown eyes Scott County warrant Parole Violation/Indecent Exposure.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 25, of Goose Lake.
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Schnucks has announced they will be closing its Bettendorf location on August 16. The...
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza

Latest News

Moline police ask for help to identify two people they say stole a purse from a car, then used...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 they say stole purse, used at Walmart
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police on aggravated battery charges
WIU receives academic excellence recognition in cyber defense.
Western Illinois University receives academic excellence recognition in cyber defense
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A few snow showers tonight with sun returning Friday