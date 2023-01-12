CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for parole violation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Drake Hull, 29, is wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent exposure charge.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hull is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

