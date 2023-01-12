CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 they say stole purse, used at Walmart

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help to identify two people they say stole a purse from a car, then used them at Walmart.

Moline police took a report of a car burglary on Jan. 7, in the 3300 block of 14th Street, police said. A purse was stolen from the car.

According to police, a credit card from the purse was used soon after at the Moline Walmart to buy over $500 in gift cards. They came to and left Walmart in a stolen vehicle.

Police said the two suspects are young males wearing dark clothing and face coverings, with black shoes. One has on a black Nike hoodie holding a cell phone with a red case.

If you know who these young men are, or have any information about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

