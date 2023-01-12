CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police on aggravated battery charges

Have you seen her?
Have you seen her?(KWQC/ Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Janasia Foster, 21, is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated battery. According to police, she maced and battered an employee at Hy-Vee on Sept. 2.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Foster is 4-foot-11, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to her arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

