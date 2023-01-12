Davenport gives final O.K. to MLK Plaza project

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council approved a final development agreement with the Friends of MLK for the planned MLK plaza on Wednesday.

The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds and an Enhance Iowa Grant to fund part of the $1.1 million dollar project, located next to the MLK Interpretive Center at 501 Brady Street.

After an eight-year process, this is the last major step to getting the park constructed. Mayor Mike Matson said he looks forward to what kind of asset this can become.

“This is just an awesome piece to recognize all the things that our African-American community and others contributed to Davenport,” Matson said. “I hope there’s more things like this that are coming.”

The plaza is expected to start construction this spring, to be completed by the summer.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.