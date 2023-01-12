Davenport man accused of exposing himself to child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Wednesday after police say he exposed himself to a child and solicited the child to commit a sex act.

Eric Lloyd See, 47, faces charges of lascivious acts with a child-solicitation, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

Court and online jail records show he was released from the Scott County Jail after posting $6,000.

He has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 20 in Scott County Court, court records show.

On Jan. 1, the Davenport Police Department began an investigation into a sexual abuse complaint involving See.

According to an arrest affidavit, he exposed himself to a child and solicited the child to engage in a sex act in late December 2021.

Court records show a judge issued a warrant for See’s arrest in July 2022.

