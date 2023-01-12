Fareway construction to start this month in LeClaire

Good news for LeClaire shoppers, construction for the new Fareway Meat & Grocery is set to...
Good news for LeClaire shoppers, construction for the new Fareway Meat & Grocery is set to start this month inside the old Slagle’s Food building.(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Good news for LeClaire shoppers, construction for the new Fareway Meat & Grocery is set to start this month inside the old Slagle’s Food building.

“Construction is scheduled to start by the end of this month,” said Emily Toribio, Director of Corporate Outreach and Communications at Fareway Stores, Inc. “We’re very excited to come to the community of LeClaire and very much look forward to serving area residents!”

Fareway representatives say the grocery store has a tentative opening date of early this summer, and representatives say that both interior and exterior renovations will make the existing building look and feel like a Fareway store.

To learn more about Fareway, visit https://www.fareway.com/

