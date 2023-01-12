Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park

Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a Maryland state park.(Alicia Sampson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLOMONS, Md. (CNN) - A 9-year-old girl was fossil hunting with her family in Maryland when she made an impressive find: a massive, prehistoric shark tooth.

Molly Sampson discovered the megalodon tooth in the water at Calvert Cliffs State Park.

The 15-million-year-old tooth is five inches long, the size of Molly’s hand.

Experts say it likely belonged to a shark nearly 50 feet long, almost the size of a semi-truck trailer.

Molly has been looking for a meg-tooth like this for a while. She said she wants to be a paleontologist and knows all about megalodon sharks, which became extinct millions of years ago.

Now, Molly said she will add the priceless find to her collection of more than 400 shark teeth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 25, of Goose Lake.
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
White House: Classified documents found at Biden’s home
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; US inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
A man and two young children were shot after an altercation on a bus in Washington, D.C. (WJLA,...
Children ages 6 and 9 shot getting off DC bus
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
Minimal airline delays, cancellations a day after US outage