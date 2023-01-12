The Princeton Closet announces donation of over $200K to more than 30 Bureau County nonprofits
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - One Bureau County resale shop whose “journey began with just a few pairs of shoes and boots” made a major donation back to its community on Tuesday.
The Princeton Closet, 2026 North Main Street, held a ceremony Tuesday morning to announce the organization’s donation of $216,500 to over 30 nonprofits in Bureau County, thanks to its ‘Lending A Hand’ program.
Nonprofits that received donations include:
- American Legion
- A Night to Remember (Special Needs Prom)
- Another Child Foundation
- Arukah Institute of Healing
- Barker Farm Outreach
- Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center,
- Bureau Co. Christmas for Kids
- Bureau Co Food Pantry
- Bureau Co. Senior Center
- Bureau Co.4-H
- Bureau Valley Buddy Bags
- Cornerstone Community Wellness
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Festival 56 Shakespeare in the Park
- Flags of Freedom
- Freedom House
- Gateway Services
- Girl Scouts of Central Ill.
- Happy Hands Preschool
- Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living
- Learning Stage Princeton Theatre
- Making it Program Christian Life Ministry
- Our Table
- Prairie Arts Council
- Princeton Buddy Bags
- Princeton Christian Academy
- Princeton Club 56 (Formerly Young Life)
- Princeton Community Band
- Princeton Ministerial Assoc.
- Quilts of Valor
- Royal Family Kids
- Scholarship Committee Princeton Closet
- Second Story Teen Center,
- Tabitha’s Hands Inc
- Western Bureau Co. Food Pantry
- Words Matter
- Wyanet Food Pantry
The ‘Lending A Hand’ program was formally named in 2019, but The Princeton Closet has been giving back to the community for over 50 years, stated Princeton Closet officials. The program is designed to financially assist Bureau County nonprofit organizations that positively impact so many lives.
According to Princeton Closet officials, every penny that is earned at The Princeton Closet above and beyond expenses is given back to organizations in Bureau County, and the Lending A Hand program continues to grow each year.
To learn more about The Princeton Closet, visit https://www.theprincetoncloset.com/
