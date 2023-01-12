The Princeton Closet announces donation of over $200K to more than 30 Bureau County nonprofits

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - One Bureau County resale shop whose “journey began with just a few pairs of shoes and boots” made a major donation back to its community on Tuesday.

The Princeton Closet, 2026 North Main Street, held a ceremony Tuesday morning to announce the organization’s donation of $216,500 to over 30 nonprofits in Bureau County, thanks to its ‘Lending A Hand’ program.

Nonprofits that received donations include:

American Legion

A Night to Remember (Special Needs Prom)

Another Child Foundation

Arukah Institute of Healing

Barker Farm Outreach

Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center,

Bureau Co. Christmas for Kids

Bureau Co Food Pantry

Bureau Co. Senior Center

Bureau Co.4-H

Bureau Valley Buddy Bags

Cornerstone Community Wellness

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Festival 56 Shakespeare in the Park

Flags of Freedom

Freedom House

Gateway Services

Girl Scouts of Central Ill.

Happy Hands Preschool

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

Learning Stage Princeton Theatre

Making it Program Christian Life Ministry

Our Table

Prairie Arts Council

Princeton Buddy Bags

Princeton Christian Academy

Princeton Club 56 (Formerly Young Life)

Princeton Community Band

Princeton Ministerial Assoc.

Quilts of Valor

Royal Family Kids

Scholarship Committee Princeton Closet

Second Story Teen Center,

Tabitha’s Hands Inc

Western Bureau Co. Food Pantry

Words Matter

Wyanet Food Pantry

The ‘Lending A Hand’ program was formally named in 2019, but The Princeton Closet has been giving back to the community for over 50 years, stated Princeton Closet officials. The program is designed to financially assist Bureau County nonprofit organizations that positively impact so many lives.

According to Princeton Closet officials, every penny that is earned at The Princeton Closet above and beyond expenses is given back to organizations in Bureau County, and the Lending A Hand program continues to grow each year.

To learn more about The Princeton Closet, visit https://www.theprincetoncloset.com/

