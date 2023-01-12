The Princeton Closet donating to over 30 Bureau County nonprofits

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - One Bureau County resale shop whose journey began with just a few pairs of shoes and boots will be making a major donation back to its community later this month.

The Princeton Closet, 2026 North Main Street, announced that on Jan. 17 at the store’s brick and mortar location at 8 a.m., the nonprofit will be making a major donation to over 30 nonprofits in Bureau County, thanks to the organization’s ‘Lending A Hand’ program.

The total amount of money that The Princeton Closet will be donating to the over 30 nonprofits will not be announced until Jan. 17, stated officials.

“Stay tuned because on Jan. 17 we will be giving away our money to our deserving non profits, all of which will be present at the reveal,” stated Dianne VanDrew, Vice President of The Princeton Closet Board. “We can’t wait to tell you the amount!”

The ‘Lending A Hand’ program was formally named in 2019, but The Princeton Closet has been giving back to the community for over 50 years, stated Princeton Closet officials. The program is designed to financially assist Bureau County nonprofit organizations that positively impact so many lives.

According to Princeton Closet officials, every penny that is earned at The Princeton Closet above and beyond expenses is given back to organizations in Bureau County, and the Lending A Hand program continues to grow each year.

To learn more about The Princeton Closet, visit https://www.theprincetoncloset.com/

