The Princeton Closet donating to over 30 Bureau County nonprofits

The ‘Lending A Hand’ program was formally named in 2019, but The Princeton Closet has been...
The ‘Lending A Hand’ program was formally named in 2019, but The Princeton Closet has been giving back to the community for over 50 years, stated Princeton Closet officials.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - One Bureau County resale shop whose journey began with just a few pairs of shoes and boots will be making a major donation back to its community later this month.

The Princeton Closet, 2026 North Main Street, announced that on Jan. 17 at the store’s brick and mortar location at 8 a.m., the nonprofit will be making a major donation to over 30 nonprofits in Bureau County, thanks to the organization’s ‘Lending A Hand’ program.

The total amount of money that The Princeton Closet will be donating to the over 30 nonprofits will not be announced until Jan. 17, stated officials.

“Stay tuned because on Jan. 17 we will be giving away our money to our deserving non profits, all of which will be present at the reveal,” stated Dianne VanDrew, Vice President of The Princeton Closet Board. “We can’t wait to tell you the amount!”

The ‘Lending A Hand’ program was formally named in 2019, but The Princeton Closet has been giving back to the community for over 50 years, stated Princeton Closet officials. The program is designed to financially assist Bureau County nonprofit organizations that positively impact so many lives.

According to Princeton Closet officials, every penny that is earned at The Princeton Closet above and beyond expenses is given back to organizations in Bureau County, and the Lending A Hand program continues to grow each year.

To learn more about The Princeton Closet, visit https://www.theprincetoncloset.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schnucks has announced they will be closing its Bettendorf location on August 16. The...
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
A rescue group is looking for a new home for a dog surrendered at an airport in North Carolina.
Rescue group trying to find new home for dog after owner surrenders her at airport
Logan Paul Voss, 25, of Goose Lake.
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A bit of rain south, tonight, with colder weather Thursday
Davenport Police recruiting
Davenport Police recruiting for officers - what does it take?
Officials with the Quad Cities Chamber announced the organizations top priorities for 2023.
Quad Cities Chamber announces top priorities for 2023
Image provided by Jester FEC of other locations in Kentucky and Indiana
New indoor theme park set to make debut in Bettendorf this year