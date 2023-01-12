Scott County victim of cyberattack

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County has been the victim of a cyberattack.

The incident happened this week, said Matt Hirst, the county’s IT director. It involves online records through the Recorder’s Office.

It’s a developing situation, and county officials said they’d have more to share later Thursday.

Scott County is just the latest in a spree of cyber attacks against cities, counties and schools in the Quad-Cities. Rock Island County, LeClaire, Moline and Davenport schools have all had taxpayer money stolen or sensitive data hijacked.

