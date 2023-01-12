Western Illinois University receives academic excellence recognition in cyber defense

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One Illinois university is receiving recognition for the college’s bachelor of science in cybersecurity, amid continuing reports of cyberattacks locally and nationally.

Western Illinois University (WIU) has been named a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (NCAE-CD) for the university’s Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity, stated a media release from WIU.

With the recent recognition, WIU will be formally recognized by the U.S. government for its robust Cybersecurity program, university officials said.

The NCAE-CD program is managed by the NSA’s National Cryptographic School, with federal partners including the the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

“Our program is built on computer science and networking foundations, and offers a comprehensive major in cybersecurity, with a variety of cybersecurity courses,” said WIU Computer Sciences Professor Binto George. “Students also have the opportunity to take other non-technical courses and directed electives. Further, our program is required to be continuously assessed and improved as per the CAE guidelines, under the guidance of an external advisory board that currently comprises experts within industry, military and business experience.”

WIU also has a newly established Cybersecurity Center (WIU-CC) that acts as a resource for the cybersecurity curriculum and practice.

Additionally, the center provides program guidance and oversight, general cyberdefense information and collaboration opportunities among WIU students, faculty and other peer institutions, stated a media release from the university.

For more information on WIU’s School of Computer Sciences, visit https://www.wiu.edu/cybersecuritycenter/.

