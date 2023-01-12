Western Illinois University receives academic excellence recognition in cyber defense

WIU receives academic excellence recognition in cyber defense.
WIU receives academic excellence recognition in cyber defense.(Western Illinois University)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One Illinois university is receiving recognition for the college’s bachelor of science in cybersecurity, amid continuing reports of cyberattacks locally and nationally.

Western Illinois University (WIU) has been named a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (NCAE-CD) for the university’s Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity, stated a media release from WIU.

With the recent recognition, WIU will be formally recognized by the U.S. government for its robust Cybersecurity program, university officials said.

The NCAE-CD program is managed by the NSA’s National Cryptographic School, with federal partners including the the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

“Our program is built on computer science and networking foundations, and offers a comprehensive major in cybersecurity, with a variety of cybersecurity courses,” said WIU Computer Sciences Professor Binto George. “Students also have the opportunity to take other non-technical courses and directed electives. Further, our program is required to be continuously assessed and improved as per the CAE guidelines, under the guidance of an external advisory board that currently comprises experts within industry, military and business experience.”

WIU also has a newly established Cybersecurity Center (WIU-CC) that acts as a resource for the cybersecurity curriculum and practice.

Additionally, the center provides program guidance and oversight, general cyberdefense information and collaboration opportunities among WIU students, faculty and other peer institutions, stated a media release from the university.

For more information on WIU’s School of Computer Sciences, visit https://www.wiu.edu/cybersecuritycenter/.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Paul Voss, 25, of Goose Lake.
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Schnucks has announced they will be closing its Bettendorf location on August 16. The...
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A few snow showers tonight with sun returning Friday
Sarah Kolb
Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline
Eric Lloyd See, 47, of Davenport, faces charges of lascivious acts with a child-solicitation, a...
Davenport man accused of exposing himself to child
Hands-on a backlit keyboard
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack