104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway

104-acre development planed on Veterans Memorial Parkway
104-acre development planed on Veterans Memorial Parkway(KWQC)
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport.

Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces.

The original property sold for nearly $32,000 an acre, according to the Scott County Recorder’s Office.

However, the area is currently zoned for agricultural use, requiring it to be rezoned for each individual type of use.

According to city council documents the developer is looking to turn 30 acres into multi-family housing, 33 acres into single-family housing, 20 acres into dense single-family homes and duplexes, and 16 acres for commercial use.

Plans also call for adding new entry points for cars, which include two roundabouts on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The development has gone through the early hoops at city hall to get rezoned.

In May and June of last year, it notified nearby property owners of their intention to rezone the land.

Then on Nov. 1, the Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission held a public hearing. Between the meetings and the hearing, several neighbors voice their concerns about traffic, noise and density.

On Nov. 15 the commission recommended the city council approve the rezoning.

Since then council members have passed two readings of the rezoning ordinance, the most recent on Wednesday.

The next step is for the council to vote on a third and final reading, which should happen at their next meeting on Jan. 25

If the property is rezoned, the developer will then have to bring their plans in front of the council for a vote on the project itself.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Sarah Kolb
Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack, stated officials.
No public data at risk in Scott County vendor cyberattack

Latest News

The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized...
DeWitt farmer excited for the ‘right-to-repair’ John Deere equipment
Good news for LeClaire shoppers, construction for the new Fareway Meat & Grocery is set to...
Fareway construction to start this month in LeClaire
Jo & Co. Sign& Designs
Jo & Co Signs & Designs
Over 1,000 UAW members in Burlington, IA and Racine, WI went on strike May 3.
UAW members set to vote on CNH’s ‘last, best and final’ offer this weekend