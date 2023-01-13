104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport.

Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces.

The original property sold for nearly $32,000 an acre, according to the Scott County Recorder’s Office.

However, the area is currently zoned for agricultural use, requiring it to be rezoned for each individual type of use.

According to city council documents the developer is looking to turn 30 acres into multi-family housing, 33 acres into single-family housing, 20 acres into dense single-family homes and duplexes, and 16 acres for commercial use.

Plans also call for adding new entry points for cars, which include two roundabouts on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The development has gone through the early hoops at city hall to get rezoned.

In May and June of last year, it notified nearby property owners of their intention to rezone the land.

Then on Nov. 1, the Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission held a public hearing. Between the meetings and the hearing, several neighbors voice their concerns about traffic, noise and density.

On Nov. 15 the commission recommended the city council approve the rezoning.

Since then council members have passed two readings of the rezoning ordinance, the most recent on Wednesday.

The next step is for the council to vote on a third and final reading, which should happen at their next meeting on Jan. 25

If the property is rezoned, the developer will then have to bring their plans in front of the council for a vote on the project itself.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.