Aspiring singer from Africa finds voice by giving back in Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If music is the Universal language, Kossi Liassidji can speak to anyone.

“Singing for me is like expressing myself. I’m 38 years old and married, 4 girls. I’m working, I’m a pastor and I’m a singer”. said Liassidji.

14 years ago Kossi moved to America to help provide for his family in Togo Africa.

“I’m the baby of 11 people, I’m the baby”.

He ended up in the Quad Cities where he’s been working for 4 years at Arconic.

“You have to work very hard very hard and determined to get what you want”.

Kossi is living his American dream by providing for his family and community back home in Togo.

“I do visits to orphanage like I will send people there to give food and clothes”.

America is giving Kossi the life he always dreamed of and now Kossi is giving back to America, right here in the Quad Cities.

“My dream was always to help people so even though I was working I was looking for opportunities to be involved in the community”.

Last year a new friend of Kossi’s knew the perfect way to get him involved in the community.

“I met Kossi threw a friend at the time I was looking for people to participate in a multi cultural love fest a multi cultural love event, I believe it is important for communities to embrace one another, understand one another’s beliefs and culture” said Kinna Hodges, founder of Kinna’s House of Love.

Just like Kossi, Hodges loves serving others. She operates a non profit and volunteers at homeless shelters.

“A lot of times I hear when I go down to the shelter, it is sad and it’s that people don’t care. Nobody cares about me. And so, I’m sorry”.

Kinna knew Kossi’s voice could be such a blessing to so many people in need, so she asked him to sing at a shelter.

“His voice carries and uplifting spirit that lifts people up”

Without hesitation, Kossi said yes.

“I’m ready to sing anywhere they call me, I will just be there singing my heart out”.

When Kossi is singing he hopes to share a message to all who will listen

“A message of hope faith and love that I want to share with the world. Words are powerful and sometimes people are just at the end like they don’t know what to do anymore and one word well communicated through music can change their life forever. They’ll be like woah so there’s still hope for me”.

It was a message Kossi’s audience needed to hear.

“That was so beautiful to have everybody up and dancing and praising God and laughing because normally when I go down there on Sundays you know they’re crying and sad and we did even have a couple that I had to go give a hug too but when Kossi came in there and everybody was up and everybody was uplifted it was great” said Hodges.

“My heart was full of joy that finally I’m helping my community and sharing food and me singing to them like woah that’s heaven on earth” said Liassidji.

In a world where happiness is fleeting, Kossi has found lasting joy.

“Don’t give up because sometimes you are walking through darkness but at the end of the tunnel there’s light. It is important to me because that’s how God made us, God made us to help each other. God bless America”.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.